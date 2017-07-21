Michael Rooker's Comic-Con badge says 'Mary Poppins'

type Movie genre Superhero release date 05/05/17 performer Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell director James Gunn Producers Marvel Studios distributor Disney mpaa PG-13

He’s still Mary Poppins, y’all. In an interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Michael Rooker revealed to EW’s Dalton Ross that his badge for the annual event says “Mary Poppins” on it, rather than his actual name.

“I heard a rumor that your Comic-Con tag says ‘Mary Poppins,'” Ross asked.

“It says ‘Mary Poppins,'” Rooker confirmed, though he unfortunately didn’t have the badge itself on-hand for his interview in EW’s video lounge.

The reference, of course, is to one of the best lines of this summer’s cinema. Towards the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rooker’s Yondu is told his flying style is similar to Mary Poppins, leading the Ravager leader to triumphantly declare, “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!”

The line continues to resonate long after the film’s release, as evidenced by the fan who photoshopped Yondu’s face onto EW’s Mary Poppins Returns cover. Rooker also took a photo with a Mary Poppins impersonator at a Disney theme park to play on the line.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasts onto Digital HD on Aug. 8, followed by Blu-Ray and DVD on Aug. 22.

Watch the video above, and stay tuned for more Comic-Con coverage on EW.com