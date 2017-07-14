Texas invades Brooklyn in trailer for action-thriller Bushwick

In the action-thriller Bushwick, militia forces from a seceding Texas invade Brooklyn, where they find themselves tangling with a character called Stupe, played by Guardians of the Galaxy star and wrestling icon Dave Bautista.

“The premise is Texas has invaded New York City,” Bushwick producer Adam Folk told EW earlier this year, prior to the film’s premiere at Sundance. “It’s part of a larger coalition of southern states that are invading several northern states to start, essentially, a modern-day civil war. Lucy (Brittany Snow) comes out of the subway and — boom! — there’s an invasion. As she tries to survive and hide, she meets Stupe, who is now a janitor, and he reluctantly ends up helping her.”

Bushwick is directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott and is written by Nick Damici and Graham Reznick. The film costars Angelic Zambrana and Jeremie Harris.

Bushwick is released in theaters, on VOD, and via digital HD, Aug. 25.