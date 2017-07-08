Spider-Man: Homecoming tops predictions after impressive debut

type Movie release date 07/07/17 performer Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau director Jon Watts Producer Kevin Feige distributor Sony Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Our Spidey sense didn’t catch this one. Spider-Man: Homecoming, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is heading towards a $119-$121 million opening weekend, based on box office numbers from Friday screenings.

The film, starring Tom Holland as the titular wall-crawler, webbed $50.5 million yesterday over 4,248 locations — that includes the $15.4 million tally from Thursday night previews. Earlier predictions from the studio gauged the cumulative weekend gross around $80 million. If this new trajectory holds steady, it will out gross most of the other Spider-Man movies.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 opened domestically with $151.1 million. Jon Watts helms the second reboot for the character with a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Michael Keaton as Vulture. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Donald Glover, and Jon Favreau also feature.

Helping Homecoming‘s ascent is the lack of wide releases debuting this weekend. David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, marks the latest indie offering, while Transformers: The Last Knight, Baby Driver, and Despicable Me 3 continue their theatrical treks.

Early reactions from critics on Homecoming were overwhelmingly positive, and they were soon followed by glowing reviews. The film will likely join Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and Wonder Woman — all films that have surpassed the $100 million mark domestically with their respective opening weekends this year.