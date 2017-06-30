Top Gun 2 lands director and release date

UPDATE: Paramount has moved the release almost an entire year, to June 26, 2020.

EARLIER: In the summer of 2019, Tom Cruise will once again feel the need for speed.

On Friday, Paramount announced that the long-gestating Top Gun sequel will fly into theaters on July 12, 2019.

In addition, Tron: Legacy filmmaker Joseph Kosinski will direct the film, EW has confirmed. Kosinski and Cruise previously worked together on the 2013 sci-fi drama Oblivion.

Earlier this month, Cruise revealed that he didn’t want the new film to have a number in the title, so it will be called Top Gun: Maverick, after his character’s code name.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” he recently told Access Hollywood. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Released in 1986, the Tony Scott-directed film raced to over $350 million at the worldwide box office.

