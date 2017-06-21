Shaquille O'Neal, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery join Kyrie Irving in Uncle Drew

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The film is inspired by Irving's Pepsi ads, where he stars as an elderly basketball player

Shaq is getting back in the game.

EW has confirmed Shaquille O’Neal and Get Out breakout star Lil Rel Howery are joining NBA all-star Kyrie Irving in Uncle Drew, Lionsgate’s film inspired by Irving’s Pepsi commercials.

Not to be outdone by his Cleveland Cavalier teammate and possible Space Jam 2 star LeBron James, Irving will star in Uncle Drew, reprising his role as the titular elderly man, whose old school moves still rule the basketball court. In the film, Uncle Drew and his old team will compete in New York City’s renowned Rucker Park tournament.

Former MVP and four-time NBA champion O’Neal is no stranger to acting. During his career, he’s headlined his own films with Kazaam and Steel. Since his retirement in 2011, he has been a fixture in Adam Sandler films, including Grown Ups 2 and Blended.

For Howery, the role in Uncle Drew comes on the heels of his scene-stealing performance in Jordan Peele’s surprise hit Get Out. He also stars on NBC’s The Carmichael Show.