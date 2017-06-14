In the based-on-real-events survival-thriller Jungle, Daniel Radcliffe plays Yossi Ghinsberg, an Israeli backpacker who, together with two friends, set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned. The film is based on Ghinsberg’s subsequent book about the nightmarish trip.

Jungle is directed by Greg McLean, whose previous credits include the two Wolf Creek films and this year’s James Gunn-scripted The Belko Experiment. The film costars Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Jungle receives its world premiere at Australia’s Melbourne International Film Festival, Aug. 3. You can see trailer for the movie, above.