Val Kilmer says he's ready for Top Gun sequel: ‘Still got it… just sayin’

When Val Kilmer heard that a Top Gun sequel was in the works, he must have dug into his chest of memorabilia and started prepping for a potential return as Iceman.

Kilmer, 57, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share with fans proof that he still has what it takes to portray Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, one of the roles he’s best known for.

Still got it… just sayin… pic.twitter.com/AYce5noIDY — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 7, 2017

“Still got it… just sayin…” he wrote in a Tweet of him posing in front of the camera wearing a white Iceman T-shirt.

This isn’t the first time Kilmer has worn the shirt. On May 24, he paid tribute to the film when the sequel was announced, writing, “I’m ready Tom — still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

In April, the actor revealed that he was recuperating from cancer after months of denials that he was sick.

He opened up in May during a Q&A on Reddit about his health struggles, and how faith played a key role in his recovery.

“I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world,” he told Reddit user Notevenspecial, who asked about his battle with cancer.

“People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself,” he added. “But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

Kilmer denied having the disease for months after Michael Douglas told reporters in October that his onetime costar was battling oral cancer, which Douglas himself beat in 2013. Kilmer first acknowledged he had cancer during a previous Reddit AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) in April, revealing, “I did have a healing of cancer.”

Now, the Batman Forever actor seems to be warming himself up for upcoming film roles in The Snowman (with Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson) and The Super.