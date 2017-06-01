From big-budget blockbusters like Transformers and Wonder Woman to prestigious festival entires in the vein of The Beguiled, Sami Blood, and The Big Sick, read on for 24 can’t-miss movies coming to theaters this month.

Wonder Woman

Roughly 12 years after Elektra, the last major female-fronted superhero flick, bombed with critics and audiences, Gal Gadot is lassoing the genre once again, this time to spectacular results. Wonder Woman, which also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, is being hailed as one of the best-reviewed superhero films to date, with EW’s Chris Nashawaty calling it the “DC movie you’ve been waiting for” in his A- review. With a lofty box office debut likely in the cards, director Patty Jenkins and company are primed to potentially shatter box office records (and maybe a glass ceiling or two) for female-fronted action flicks.

Release date: June 2 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The beloved book series gets the big screen treatment for the first time in this animated adventure, which follows two imaginative students, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) who hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he’s the titular, undergarment-wearing superhero.

Release date: June 2 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Band Aid

Zoe Lister-Jones reportedly hired an all-female crew to help her craft this romantic comedy, which she also stars in as one half of a struggling couple seeking to fix their fraying relationship by crooning their mutual anxieties as part of an impromptu, two-person rock band.

Release date: June 2 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

Sami Blood

Sami Blood, a Swedish drama from Amanda Kernell, traveled the festival circuit late last year, world premiering at the Venice Film Festival before stopping in Toronto, Tokyo, and Sundance. The film earned favorable notices from movie critics, particularly Variety‘s Guy Lodge, who calls this story of a 14-year-old girl’s acclimation to 1930s Swedish society at a state-run school a “coming-of-age tale that pointedly addresses a bygone era of Scandi colonialism.”

Release date: June 2 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

It Comes At Night

After wowing critics with his searing family drama Krisha in 2015, Trey Edward Shults returns to the big screen with a genre shift in tow, helming one of the most unsettling pictures in recent memory with It Comes At Night, a taut psychological drama about two families battling paranoia, personal demons, and each other inside a rural cabin in post-apocalyptic America.

Release date: June 9 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Megan Leavey

Kate Mara plays a young Marine corporal who forms a powerful bond with her combat dog, a German Shepherd, during deployment in Iraq.

Release date: June 9 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

The Mummy

Tom Cruise and Universal are reviving the age-old creature series as part of the studio’s plans to launch its Dark Universe franchise, which is currently scheduled to include Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man and Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s Monster in subsequent films.

Release date: June 9 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Beatriz at Dinner

Prolific film and television director Miguel Arteta (Enlightened, The Good Girl, Getting On) directs Salma Hayek, who plays an immigrant living the American dream who butts heads with a snooty, ruthless billionaire (John Lithgow) at one of her wealthy client’s dinner parties, in this Sundance drama.

Release date: June 9 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

My Cousin Rachel

Suspicions threaten to break the spell an enchanting woman (Rachel Weisz) casts on her smitten cousin (Sam Claflin) in this adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s period novel.

Release date: June 9 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

Cars 3

The animated series returns for another lap with Cars 3, Disney-Pixar’s family-oriented continuation which follows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) on his quest to prove his dominance on the race track to a new generation of up-and-coming automobiles.

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Rough Night

Vaulting into theaters following the success of female-driven comedies like Sisters, Trainwreck, and Bad Moms in the recent past, Rough Night charts the course of a group of friends (Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell) who land themselves in hot water after their wild Miami bachelorette party turns deadly when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Director Lucia Aniello has helmed multiple episodes of Glazer’s Broad City, and here makes her feature debut additionally directing her real-life partner (and co-screenwrither) Paul W. Downs, who plays the fiancé of Johansson’s character. “It is kind of a unique experience to direct your boyfriend, who you have made the choice to cast as Scarlett Johansson’s love interest,” Aniello previously told EW.

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

47 Meters Down

Mandy Moore turns on the waterworks on NBC’s heartbreaking family drama This Is Us, but the creatures of the deep are turning on her in this sharktastic thriller, which costars Claire Holt and Matthew Modine. “The majority of the movie is us completely freaking out,” Moore told EW of the film. “Imagine somebody who’s at the bottom of the ocean, who’s never gone diving before, doesn’t know how to clear her air or what any of her equipment does. It’s the f—ing most terrifying nightmare on the planet to her. Most of the time I was shooting, I would be going through my [oxygen] tank in two seconds because I was hyperventilating.”

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

All Eyez On Me

Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy are getting the big screen treatment with All Eyez On Me, which stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr. in the lead role and The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira as his mother, Afeni.

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

The Book of Henry

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow moves from dinosaurs to familial woes with The Book of Henry, which features Room‘s Jacob Tremblay, Naomi Watts, Maddie Ziegler, and Sarah Silverman in a tale about one boy’s dedication to helping his neighbors with their dangerous secret.

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

I, Daniel Blake

Last year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, directed by Ken Loach, follows an aging widower (Dave Johns) who bonds with a single mother in pursuit of compassion and government welfare.

Release date: June 16 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

Transformers: The Last Knight

Michael Bay gathers the famed Transformers for a fifth go-round of his effects-heavy franchise, which sees the return of Mark Wahlberg, who first appeared in 2014’s Age of Extinction, alongside series newcomers like Anthony Hopkins.

Release date: June 21 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

The Beguiled

After becoming only the second woman in Cannes history to win the festival’s Best Director prize, Oscar winner Sofia Coppola reclaims her throne as perhaps the most celebrated female director working today with the launch of The Beguiled, her sixth feature directorial effort and refreshing feminist take on the 1971 Don Siegel thriller of the same name. Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Colin Farrell star.

Release date: June 23 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

The Bad Batch

Perhaps one of the zaniest casts of the year (Jim Carrey, Diego Luna, Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves) populates Ana Lily Amirpour’s post-apocalyptic cannibal fest, which earned decent reviews out of its fall festival premiere last year.

Release date: June 23 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

The Big Sick

One of Sundance’s buzziest titles finally bows domestically this summer, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan as a couple whose relationship evolves as they deal with a medical crisis and their cultural divides. “It’s a unique kind of love story,” Judd Apatow, who produced and helped develop the film over the course of five years, told EW earlier this year. “It is tricky because there’s elements about culture clashes and how to handle situations when people get sick, and it needed to be really funny in an organic, truthful way.”

Release date: June 23 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

Baby Driver

Ansel Elgort steps on the gas in this high-speed thriller about a getaway driver (Elgort) whose talents are enlisted by a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) for an ill-fated heist. “I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” director Edgar Wright, who also wrote the film’s script with sonic inclination, has said of the film in the past. “It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.”

Release date: June 28 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Amityville: The Awakening

The terrifying legacy continues as a teen (Bella Thorne) encounters nefarious spirits possessing her twin’s body after moving into the iconic horror house. Jennifer Jason Leigh also stars.

Release date: June 28 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Despicable Me 3

The Minions return for another Despicable Me picture, this time seeing Gru (Steve Carell) meeting his long-lost twin brother, Dru.

Release date: June 30 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

The House

SNL vets Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell re-team for this raunchy comedy about suburban parents who team with their neighbors to operate an illegal casino as a means to pay for their daughter’s prestigious education.

Release date: June30 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

The Little Hours

Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are nuns gone wild in The Little Hours, Jeff Baena’s stylized, comical take on The Decameron, which also stars Dave Franco, Nick Offerman, Molly Shannon, and John C. Reilly.

Release date: June 30 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited