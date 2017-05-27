Mortal Engines: Peter Jackson shares first windswept concept art

Peter Jackson revealed our first look into the world of the Predator Cities.

The director behind the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies takes a producer role with Fran Walsh on Mortal Engines, the upcoming film based on Philip Reeve’s young adult science-fiction book series. This week, Jackson posted a piece of concept art for the project, featuring one of the roaming cities.

The world of Mortal Engines, part of a quartet of novels, takes place in the distant future where mobile cities scour the earth for smaller towns to dismantle and strip for parts. No other information was released with the imagery, but the character dons a red scarf, seemingly indicating the mysterious young Outlander woman named Hester Shaw, who arrives in Traction City and changes the life of the protagonist, Tom Natsworthy.

Among the cast are Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang, Hera Hilmar, and Robert Sheehan.

“Mortal Engines is one of those stories that was made for the big screen,” Christian Rivers, who directs Mortal Engines, said in a statement on Reeve’s website. “A fantastical, futuristic world that has to be seen to be believed. At its heart though, it’s a beautiful love story and a richly complex character driven adventure. To be the director who gets to bring Philip Reeve’s incredible universe to life is a dream come true.”

Mortal Engines is scheduled for release on Dec. 14, 2018.