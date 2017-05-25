Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct Silver Sable and Black Cat film

Sony’s upcoming Silver Sable and Black Cat film has found its director.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is in negotiations to direct Silver and Black, based on the Marvel comic characters. Prince-Bythewood will rewrite the script by Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World), and the film will join the upcoming Venom movie as part of Sony’s Marvel Universe.

In the comics, Silver Sable is a mercenary for hire who spends her time hunting down war criminals. Black Cat, on the other hand, is a costumed cat burglar, also known as Felicia Hardy. (Felicity Jones briefly played Black Cat in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.)

Unlike the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is a Sony/Marvel collaboration and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom and Silver and Black are standalone films produced solely by Sony. In the comics, Silver Sable and Black Cat frequently cross paths with Spider-Man — sometimes as an adversary, sometimes as an ally — but Silver and Black is being treated as a standalone film, not a Spidey crossover.

Just last week, Sony announced that Tom Hardy will take on the title role in Venom, another Spider-Man-based film, with Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer on board to direct. Venom is eyeing a fall start of production and is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.

Prince-Bythewood is best known for directing The Secret Life of Bees and cocreating Fox’s TV series Shots Fired, and she recently directed the pilot for Freeform’s upcoming Cloak & Dagger TV series. With Silver and Black, she becomes the second woman of color to direct a Marvel-based film. (Lexi Alexander, who is of Palestinian descent, directed Punisher: War Zone.)

Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing Silver and Black, with Palak Patel and Eric Fineman overseeing for Columbia Pictures.