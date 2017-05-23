Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 is 'definitely happening'

Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action
placeholder
Oliver Gettell
May 23, 2017 at 07:57 PM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tom Cruise says the runway is clear for Top Gun 2.

Asked about persistent rumors of a sequel to the 1986 flyboy blockbuster, Cruise told the hosts of the Australian TV program Sunrise, “It is definitely happening.” He also said the plan is to start filming “probably in the next year.”

Top Gun fans may want to cool their jets, however, as talk of a follow-up film has been going on for several years. Cruise, who played the hotshot Navy ace known as Maverick in the original Top Gunsaid in 2015 it would be “fun” to get back in the cockpit, and last fall he said he and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were “trying to figure it out.” Jungle Book writer Justin Marks was tapped to work on the script in 2014.

Bruckheimer, too, has fanned the flames. In 2013 he said there was still a plan to move forward with Top Gun 2 after the death of the original film’s director, Tony Scott, and last year, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of him and Cruise after they discussed the project.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio that released Top Gun, declined to comment on Cruise’s remarks.

Top Gun: Maverick

type
Movie
Genre
Action
Complete Coverage
Top Gun: Maverick

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now