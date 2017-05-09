Kirsten Dunst literally soars in trippy Woodshock trailer

Kirsten Dunst is taking a deep (and trippy) dive into a role unlike anything else in her career.

The 35-year-old appears as Theresa, a woman who, after suffering a profound loss, copes with the resulting anxieties by ingesting a powerful cannabinoid drug in the new trailer for Woodshock, an upcoming dramatic thriller directed by Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Punctuated by stunning psychedelic visuals (including a particularly chilling shot of Dunst traversing a tract of deforested land), the clip teases “a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own,” according to an official synopsis.

A24 — which has distributed Academy Award-friendly fare in the recent past, including Moonlight, Ex Machina, and Room — secured U.S. distribution rights to the project at Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The film is based on an original idea from the Mulleavy siblings, one that had reportedly been in development for several years.

After fronting the cast of Fargo‘s second season on FX, Dunst (a longtime friend of the Mulleavys) has seen a resurgence in her big-screen career, having starred in Jeff Nichols’ specialty hit Midnight Special, served on the 2016 Cannes competition jury, and appeared in the box-office smash Hidden Figures as part of an ensemble cast that scored the Screen Actors Guild Award’s top honor in January. She will next be seen in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, which bows at Cannes later this month.

The Mulleavys make the jump from fashion design to film direction with Woodshock, their feature debut. After launching the high-end clothing label Rodarte in 2005, the sisters worked in the costume department for Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 best picture contender Black Swan, crafting the ballet attire worn by star Natalie Portman for the role that would eventually secure her her first Oscar.

Woodshock hits theaters Sept. 15. Check out the film’s new trailer and eerie poster above.