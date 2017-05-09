Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard brighten up London children's hospital

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom type Movie genre Action Adventure

Chris Pratt continues to use his celebrity superpowers for good. He and his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard took a break from filming the Jurassic World sequel to visit the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, where they surprised some of the patients.

“Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients,” Pratt wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I’ll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child.” Accompanied by a Bible quote, he added, “Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.”

“So great meeting this sweet soul and many other strong, little warriors today at @greatormondst,” Howard wrote, as a mother of one of the patients called it “a lovely visit from some very nice people.”

Pratt also offered a “huge shout out to the loving staff,” some of which posed with the Jurassic World 2 stars in a photo. “Thank you for all that you do,” he wrote.

Since becoming Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt continues to focus his spotlight on the efforts of children’s hospitals around the world. Ahead of the release of The Magnificent Seven, he posted photos of his trip to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, where he stopped by the NICU. Jack, his son with wife Anna Faris, had to spend time in the NICU when he was born nine weeks premature in 2012.

For the first Jurassic World in 2015, Pratt taught kids at the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La. how to properly train raptors, and the actor played rousing rounds of foosball with kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles last March. He also famously teamed up with his Marvel buddy and fellow Chris, Chris Evans, for a string of visits after the Super Bowl in 2015.

Pratt and Howard continue filming Jurassic World 2 in London under the direction of J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls). Jeff Goldblum, who played Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park films, described his returning character as “a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking” during a recent interview with EW.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 22, 2018.