Jeff Bridges is having the best time at the Kentucky Derby

Maureen Lee Lenker
May 06, 2017 at 03:32 PM EDT

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

type
Movie
genre
Action
release date
09/22/17
performer
Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R

The Dude is off to the races.

Jeff Bridges attended the 143rd Kentucky Derby, and he appeared to be having the best time. A series of tweets from the Kingsman twitter account showed Bridges taking in the race track and meeting Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. Bridges is portraying Agent Champagne in the upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which finds the Kingsman with their U.S. counterparts, known as the Statesman.

Bridges was a guest in the Brown-Forman distillery suite. The distillery markets whiskey under the Old Forester umbrella and just this past Monday announced an exclusive partnership with the Kingsman franchise. The KKentucky-based distillery will debut a new bourbon, Old Forester Statesman, in the upcoming Kingsman sequel. The company shared a Twitter video in which director Matthew Vaughn and distillery President Campbell B. Brown explain the genesis of the partnership.

Not only did he enjoy the company of the distillery in their suite, but while at the races Bridges also sipped a mint julep, a traditional bourbon cocktail.

It was a traditional Derby Day for Bridges, from his wife’s oversized hat to a refreshing bourbon cocktail.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits  theaters Sept. 22

 

