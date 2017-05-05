Patrick Dempsey joins Love Actually Red Nose Day follow-up

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Did someone call for a love doctor?

Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of Red Nose Day Actually, the special charity follow-up to Love Actually. In a scene filmed exclusively for NBC’s Red Nose Day Special, Dempsey will appear alongside Laura Linney.

The actress, who played Sarah in the beloved 2003 romantic comedy, was absent from director Richard Curtis’ Red Nose Day sequel when it originally aired in the U.K. in March. EW previously reported that Linney was returning for the U.S. version, with the four-time Emmy-winner acknowledging she didn’t know yet what she was doing for the special.

Dempsey is one of the few new faces in the project, which, among others, returned Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Kiera Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and Colin Firth, who costarred with Dempsey in last year’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Red Nose Day Special airs May 25 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.