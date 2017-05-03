Aquaman has started shooting

Oliver Gettell
May 03, 2017 at 08:02 PM EDT

Aquaman is a go.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that principal photography has started on the superhero movie starring Jason Momoa as the titular Atlantean ruler.

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Director James Wan will be shooting Aquaman primarily around Australia’s Gold Coast, including at Village Roadshow Studios.

Reprising his role from the upcoming Justice League movie, Momoa heads up a star-studded cast that includes Amber Heard as love interest Mera, Willem Dafoe as trusted adviser Vulko, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s parents, Dolph Lundgren as rival ruler Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master.

Warner Bros. also revealed a title treatment for the film, while Wan tweeted a photo from the first day of production. Check them out below.

Aquaman is currently scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 21, 2018.

DC/Warner Bros.

