Check out a clip (and bluesy song) from romantic drama Thirst Street

One of the highlights of the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival was Actor Martinez, directors Mike Ott and Nathan Silver’s meta-exploration of the independent film world. Silver is back this year at the downtown NYC fest with Thirst Street, a dreamy homage to European art house movies of the 1970s. Actress Lindsay Burdge (The Invitation) stars as an American flight attendant who is despondent over her boyfriend’s suicide when she meets a charming French bartender (Damien Bonnard).

Watch the two encounter each other in the exclusive clip above, and then take a listen to feathery vocals of Burdge singing the film’s title song, “Thirst Street Theme,” (with music and lyrics by Paul Grimstad, who also composed the score), below.

Thirst Street was cowritten by Silver and NYC film programming maestro C. Mason Wells. And in an especially sweet and effective touch, the romantic drama is narrated by screen legend Anjelica Huston.

The film makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday. It’s expected to be released later this year.