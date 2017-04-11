Ansel Elgort puts the pedal to the metal in new Baby Driver trailer

Clark Collis
April 11, 2017 at 09:57 AM EDT

In director Edgar Wright’s new thriller Baby Driver, Ansel Elgort plays a getaway driver with tinnitus who drowns out the ringing in his ears with an eclectic array of tunes.

“I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” Wright, who also wrote the film, told EW last year. “It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterward.”

Baby Driver was one of the hits of this year’s SXSW Festival and — in a likely connected development — recently had its release date pushed forward from August to June 28. The film costars Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, and Flea, among others.

Watch the just-released new international trailer, above.

