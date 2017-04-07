Michael Caine was once mistaken for drug dealer over his name pronunciation

The Graham Norton Show type TV Show

Michael Caine is famous for his cockney accent, but apparently not so famous that it doesn’t cause him the occasional misunderstanding. On a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, the distinguished actor recounted one particularly memorable mix-up in Manila.

Caine was in the Philippines shooting a movie, he said, “And we were invited to this very, very posh, expensive house, to a party. And I’m being introduced to people and getting a drink and all that. And the hostess is standing over there, and she’s looking at me rather nastily, considering that I’m a guest.”

Eventually, Caine recalled, “I went over to her and she said, ‘Are you a drug dealer?’ I said, ‘No, why do you ask?’ She said, ‘Why is everyone calling you My Cocaine?’”

Caine paused, then added, “You know that story is true because you couldn’t make it up.”

Watch the video above for more from My Cocaine — er, Michael Caine.