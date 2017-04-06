Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 drops new character posters with Jack Sparrow, Barbossa, and more

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales type Movie genre Adventure

Dead men tell no tales, but they do smize.

Disney has just dropped a handful of new character posters featuring the five main faces of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the swashbuckling action franchise, heading to theaters this Memorial Day.

Leading the group of gamins is the centerpiece of the Pirates series, Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, that savvy hornswaggler of sunken eyes and shimmering nails. In Dead Men Tell No Tales, Jack is once again treading water on a mission to track down a wildly fanciful treasure — Poseidon’s trident.

Also returning for another adventure is Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa, the villain turned ally turned villain turned generally amiable seafaring acquaintance to Jack. Sparrow and Barbossa will once again need each other to combat the scariest new face of the franchise…

…Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar, who was burned by a young Jack decades earlier and returns to the surface with a vengeance to wipe out the cocky captain and all of piratekind. With a face like a badly cracked crème brulee, he makes the series’ previous antagonists look like top models.

On the decidedly more attractive front, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario join the series as resident lovebirds. Thwaites plays Henry Turner, the son of Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner who’s looking for answers about his lost-at-sea father.

Scodelario, meanwhile, plays a brilliant young academic named Carina Smyth, whose search for Poseidon’s legendary artifact intersects with Jack’s and leads to a strong connection with Henry.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 26.