Tobey Maguire to make directorial debut with Blood on Snow adaptation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actor will adapt the 2015 novella from Norwegian author Jo Nesbo as his debut directorial effort.

Blood on Snow type TV Show

Tobey Maguire is bringing Blood on Snow from the page to the big screen.

EW has confirmed the Golden Globe-nominated Spider-Man star will adapt the 2015 novella from Norwegian author Jo Nesbo as his debut directorial effort.

Deadline, which first reported the news, notes Nesbo will pen the upcoming romantic thriller’s screenplay, which revolves around a gifted criminal named Olav, whose employer is one of Norway’s most revered figures on the criminal underworld. After the crime boss instructs Olav to murder his adulteress spouse, the hitman finds himself at a crossroads when he falls for his target.

Grey Matter Productions — behind the recent horror hit Lights Out and future titles like Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers drama — has reportedly acquired the screen rights to the planned film, with Lawrence Grey, Maguire and Matthew Plouffe producing.

Maguire’s voice is featured in Fox’s animated comedy The Boss Baby, currentlythe No. 1 movie on the domestic box office chart. His last major on screen appearance in a live action production was back in 2014, when his chess drama Pawn Sacrifice bowed at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of a limited premiere in September 2015.