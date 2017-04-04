Susan Sarandon settles rumors she and Julia Roberts feuded on Stepmom

Susan Sarandon dropped some serious Twitter bombshells this week.

As fans watched the latest episode of Sarandon’s new show Feud, the 70-year-old star took to social media to squash nearly 20-year-old rumors of with Stepmom costar Julia Roberts.

“Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom,” the actress tweeted on Sunday. “Found out it was my PR person creating rumors.”

Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

Sarandon included a 1998 EW article about the alleged feud, in which the actress declared, “If you make a movie with a male star everyone assumes you’re f——. If it’s a female star, everyone assumes you’re fighting.”

In the EW story, both actresses addressed rumors that they didn’t get along on set while making the 1998 hit, which featured both stars at the top of their game.

Sarandon is currently acting alongside another Hollywood great, Jessica Lange, in Feud, a Ryan Murphy-created docu-drama about the famous 1960s rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

As for her relationship with Lange, Sarandon said the two are getting along famously.

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

…I mean, staying in touch. She’s one of the reasons I agreed to do the series. Working with brilliant actors only makes you better. #FeudFX https://t.co/dTcqYhbthU — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

Do men get asked if they got along with their male co-stars during interviews? https://t.co/NwzmIt80sE — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) April 3, 2017

“The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along,” she tweeted. “Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating.”

She clarified her statement in a follow-up tweet: “…I mean, staying in touch. She’s one of the reasons I agreed to do the series. Working with brilliant actors only makes you better.”

Sarandon stars as Davis, while Lange portrays Crawford in the FX series.

Earlier this year, Sarandon, who was most recently linked to 31-year-old Jonathan Bricklin, spoke candidly about her sexual interests.

“My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say,” she said in an interview with pridesource.com.