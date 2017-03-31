Aquaman writer Will Beall to pen Creature From the Black Lagoon

Aquaman type Movie genre Action Adventure Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The screenwriter of Aquaman is ready to submerge himself in another shared cinematic universe. Will Beall has been enlisted to pen a reimagining of Creature From the Black Lagoon for Universal Pictures as part of the studio’s burgeoning franchise based on classic movie monsters, EW has confirmed.

While offering an updated take on the 1954 creature feature about an amphibious humanoid that terrorizes a science expedition in the Amazon, the new Black Lagoon would also be set within the larger world of Universal’s upcoming Mummy reboot and planned Invisible Man film.

Chris Morgan and Alex Kurtzman are overseeing Universal’s monster universe, which is also expected to revive such classic characters as Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, and Dr. Jekyll.

Beall’s previous screen credits include Gangster Squad and the TV series Castle and Training Day. Prior to his writing career, he worked as a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.