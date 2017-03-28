Jumanji: New film features video game instead of board game

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The protagonists in the new Jumanji movie will be mashing buttons instead of rolling dice.

New footage shown during the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle CinemaCon panel on Monday confirmed earlier reports that the follow-up (don’t call it a reboot) to the Robin Williams-starring 1995 cult favorite will center around a video game that traps its players, instead of the board game that featured in the original film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage showed four teens in detention who are ordered to clean out the high school basement, where they find an old video game console and the game that transports them to the jungle — and into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

“The walls between our reality and entertainment are becoming virtually transparent or invisible. The whole idea behind this movie is that you literally inhabit a game,” said producer Matt Tolmach, according to Deadline. “We all think of games as something you play, and then it’s time for dinner, or you need to go to work or do your homework, and you walk away from the game. But if you’re actually in a game, those rules are very different and the stakes of that game become very real.”

Read more details about the panel for Jumanji, which is directed by Jake Kasdan and also stars Nick Jonas, in the social media posts below.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is due in theaters on Dec. 22. CinemaCon, the annual theater owner’s convention and trade show (previously known as ShoWest), is held each spring in Las Vegas and runs through Thursday.