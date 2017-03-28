Adam Sandler's Sandy Wexler wants your audition tape

After recent excursions in the Western and action comedy genres, Adam Sandler’s third film with Netflix will be more of a return to form for the comedy superstar. Sandy Wexler is set in the ’90s in L.A. and stars Sandler as the titular talent agent — in other words, a setting, time period, and profession that are all directly in Sandler’s wheelhouse. In a new teaser for the film, Sandler appears in-character as Sandy, and even offers the audience one of his character’s infamous deals.

“[Sandy Wexler] will give you a glimpse behind the curtain of the magical world that everyone calls show business,” Sandler says in the video. “In honor of this momentous occasion, I have decided to offer one lucky human a chance at the big time.”

The Sandy Wexler Contest offers a chance at a walk-on role in Sandler’s next Netflix film (Sandy Wexler is the third entry in Sandler’s original four-film deal with Netflix; he recently signed for another four films). Fans can submit an audition tape directly to the contest’s website or upload on Twitter with the hashtag #SandyWexlerContest for a chance to win. The submission deadline is April 7, a week before Sandy Wexler goes live on Netflix April 14.