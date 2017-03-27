Amber Heard to star in thriller The Kind Worth Killing

The Kind Worth Killing type Book genre Novel

Amber Heard is looking to get away with murder.

The Magic Mike XXL and Justice League actress is attached to star in a big-screen adaptation of Peter Swanson’s twisty thriller The Kind Worth Killing, EW has confirmed.

Published in 2015, The Kind Worth Killing is the story of a corporate takeover artist who confesses his desire to off his unfaithful wife while chatting with a fellow first-class traveler. Much to his surprise, the mysterious woman offers to help, setting off a lethal game of cat and mouse.

Agnieszka Holland (Europa Europa, In Darkness) will direct from a script by Christopher Kyle, with Nick Wechsler, Paula Mae Schwartz, and Steve Schwartz producing.

Heard was last seen opposite Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl, and she’s portraying Mera, queen of Atlantis, in the upcoming superhero movies Justice League and Aquaman.

