Rachel Weisz bewitches Sam Claflin in My Cousin Rachel trailer

The film, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a twisted and beguiling tale of revenge.

The new My Cousin Rachel trailer from Fox Searchlight sells the film as a beguiling gothic tale of revenge, mystery, and dark obsession, but there’s even more to it.

Based on the Daphne du Maurier novel published in 1951, the film centers on Philip (played by Sam Claflin), a young Englishman who seeks revenge against his cousin, Rachel (Rachel Weisz), believing she killed his guardian. But Philip soon becomes entranced by her charms — and her tea, which seems to have some hallucinatory or poisoning attributes.

Soon revenge turns into an unbreakable fixation, despite the taboo nature of such relations between cousins. Did Rachel commit murder? Is she attempting to do the same to Philip?

The work was previously adapted into the 1952 movie starring Olivia de Havilland as Rachel and Richard Burton as Philip. This latest version, directed and adapted by Roger Michell (Morning Glory), features a cast that includes Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, and Pierfrancesco Favino.

See the poster below.