New Boss Baby trailer takes on Beauty and the Beast
With Beauty and the Beast dominating the movie conversation at the moment, it only makes sense that Disney’s competition, DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox, would try to get in on a bit of the action.
In the newest trailer for the upcoming animated film, The Boss Baby, the infant of the title (voiced by Alec Baldwin) gives a shout out to the record-breaking live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
“Step closer, and I’ll illuminate you with a soft glow,” Baldwin’s Boss Baby says, as he plays with toy versions of Beauty and the Beast favorites Lumière and Cogsworth.
As the lights come up, The Boss Baby breaks the fourth wall and begins to negotiate with the audience. He warns that his film doesn’t have talking candlesticks — but arrangements can be made if that’s a deal breaker.
Directed by Tom McGrath (Madagascar and Megamind), The Boss Baby will be released in theaters March 31. Check out the new trailer above.
Beauty and the Beast
