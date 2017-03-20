Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

New Boss Baby trailer takes on Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast type TV Show network The CW

With Beauty and the Beast dominating the movie conversation at the moment, it only makes sense that Disney’s competition, DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox, would try to get in on a bit of the action.

In the newest trailer for the upcoming animated film, The Boss Baby, the infant of the title (voiced by Alec Baldwin) gives a shout out to the record-breaking live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

“Step closer, and I’ll illuminate you with a soft glow,” Baldwin’s Boss Baby says, as he plays with toy versions of Beauty and the Beast favorites Lumière and Cogsworth.

As the lights come up, The Boss Baby breaks the fourth wall and begins to negotiate with the audience. He warns that his film doesn’t have talking candlesticks — but arrangements can be made if that’s a deal breaker.

Directed by Tom McGrath (Madagascar and Megamind), The Boss Baby will be released in theaters March 31. Check out the new trailer above.

Episode Recaps Previous S3 E5 Recap Beauty and the Beast recap: The Most Dangerous Beast By Kyle Fowle

S3 E3 Recap Beauty and the Beast recap: Bob & Carol & Vincent & Cat By Kyle Fowle

S3 E2 Recap Beauty and the Beast recap: Primal Fear By Kyle Fowle

S3 E1 Recap Beauty and the Beast recap: The Beast of Wall Street By Kyle Fowle Next