Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The new theme park attractions are set to open in 2019

From afar it might look like pieces of a suspension bridge being assembled, a pair of pale blue arches standing atop towering metal beams.

But squint your eyes and you can see what’s actually on the horizon: a pair of Imperial Walkers.

Disney Theme Parks can’t really hide what’s being built out in the open, so in a new video to hype the upcoming Star Wars Land, we’re getting a preview of what these stomping machines will look like in their final form, complete with swiveling heads and blaster sound effects.

It’s rare to find a full-scale AT-AT in the wild. They were stop-motion miniatures in The Empire Strikes Back, and their slimmer cousins (the AT-ACTs) were rendered digitally in Rogue One. A leg and foot of a collapsed AT-AT was constructed for Rey to run along in The Force Awakens, but until now there hasn’t been the means (or a reason) to make a real one.

In the background of this video you can spot the peak of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Anaheim’s Disneyland, but there’s already a 35-foot AT-AT outside the Star Tours ride in Orlando’s Walt Disney World.

Now, the theme parks are doubling down on the war machine described in the Empire script as “a locomotive on stilts.”

The new Star Wars Land attractions are set to open in 2019.