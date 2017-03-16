Henry Cavill accepts a role in Mission: Impossible 6

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout type Movie

Superman has accepted an impossible mission.

Henry Cavill is joining Tom Cruise for the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible. How was the casting news revealed? In the comments of director Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram, of course!

Late Thursday night, McQuarrie, the filmmaker also behind 2015’s Rogue Nation, shared a scenic picture of himself, writing, “Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure.”

Ordinarily, that would seem like just wishful thinking, but Cavill instantly responded. The two exchanged a humorous back and forth, where McQuarrie said, “Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?”

After saying as long as he could fly for real, Cavill replied, “Oh ok…..I’m in!” That was welcomed news for McQuarrie, who ended the exchange with a perfect nod to the action series. “Outstanding,” he wrote. “Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds.”

Ahead of appearing alongside super agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise), Cavill will once again don Superman’s cape for Justice League, scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 17.

Mission: Impossible 6 flies into theaters on July 27, 2018.