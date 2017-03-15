Suicide Squad 2 taps Legend of Tarzan writer to pen screenplay

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Legend of Tarzan screenwriter Adam Cozad is negotiating to write the screenplay for Warner Bros. and D.C. Entertainment’s Suicide Squad sequel, EW has confirmed.

No filmmakers are currently attached to direct the sequel, which is a priority for the studio, but Mel Gibson did take a meeting on the project.

David Ayer wrote and directed the original, which grossed some $745 million worldwide, but was met with mixed critical reactions. He is not returning to direct the sequel, but is working on another D.C. project focused on the female villains from the comic book canon, including Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie.

Prior to writing Tarzan, which grossed $356 million worldwide Cozad scripted 2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. He also did the latest revision on the new film Underwater from writer Brian Duffield that Kristen Stewart recently signed on for.



