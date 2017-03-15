Amy Ryan reuniting with Steve Carell in addiction drama Beautiful Boy

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Amy Ryan and Steve Carell are headed back to work together.

EW has confirmed that Ryan is set to costar in the film Beautiful Boy, a drug-addiction drama that will reunite her with Carell after they played sweethearts on the hit NBC comedy series The Office.

The film is based on David Sheff’s 2008 memoir about his son’s methamphetamine addiction and its impact on their family. Carell is on board to portray Sheff, and Ryan will play his ex-wife, Vicki.

Belgian filmmaker Felix van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) is attached to direct Beautiful Boy and also adapted the screenplay with Luke Davies (Lion). The project hails from Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Ryan played the dorky HR rep Holly Flax on The Office, a character who eventually found her soulmate in Carell’s clueless middle manager Michael Scott.

