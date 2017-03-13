The Belko Experiment trailer gets the Lego treatment

Clark Collis
March 13, 2017 at 07:06 PM EDT

The Belko Experiment

type
Movie
genre
Action, Horror, Thriller
release date
03/17/17
runtime
88 minutes
performer
Adria Arjona, Michael Rooker, Tony Goldwyn, John Gallagher Jr
director
Greg McLean
mpaa
R

Is the new, Lego-ized version of The Belko Experiment trailer less disturbing than it’s flesh-and-blood red band counterpart? Yes. But, given the actual film concerns American workers being forced to murder each other in a remote Colombian office complex, it’s still pretty disturbing.

The Belko Experiment is written by James Gunn (Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy), directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek), and stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Adria Arjona, Josh Brener, and Michael Rooker, among others.

RELATED: 20 Celebs Who Starred in Horror Movies Before They Made it Big

Watch the film’s red band trailer below and the Lego version, which was created by Huxley Berg Studios, above.

The Belko Experiment is released in theaters, March 17.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now