The Belko Experiment trailer gets the Lego treatment

type Movie genre Action, Horror, Thriller release date 03/17/17 runtime 88 minutes performer Adria Arjona, Michael Rooker, Tony Goldwyn, John Gallagher Jr director Greg McLean mpaa R

Is the new, Lego-ized version of The Belko Experiment trailer less disturbing than it’s flesh-and-blood red band counterpart? Yes. But, given the actual film concerns American workers being forced to murder each other in a remote Colombian office complex, it’s still pretty disturbing.

The Belko Experiment is written by James Gunn (Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy), directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek), and stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Adria Arjona, Josh Brener, and Michael Rooker, among others.

Watch the film’s red band trailer below and the Lego version, which was created by Huxley Berg Studios, above.

The Belko Experiment is released in theaters, March 17.