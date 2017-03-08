Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, and Bradley Whitford are also on board

The Last Full Measure type Movie

Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan are headed back to Washington, D.C., together.

Foresight Unlimited announced Wednesday that Jackson has joined the cast of The Last Full Measure, a political drama reuniting him with Stan after the two costarred in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Written and directed by Todd Robinson, The Last Full Measure stars Stan as a young Pentagon investigator who reluctantly teams with a group of Vietnam veterans to convince Congress to posthumously award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic. The film is based on the true story of William H. Pitsenbarger.

The cast also includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, and Linus Roache. Principal photography is scheduled to start in Atlanta and Costa Rica later this month.

Jackson will next be seen in Kong: Skull Island, which opens Friday, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, due in August. He also recently wrapped Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store.