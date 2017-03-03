In the wake of the now-infamous Best Picture flub at this year’s Oscars, in which La La Land was initially declared the winner only for Moonlight to be revealed as the correct winner, there emerged hilarious reaction shots of the star-studded audience. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, and others were all spotted making awed faces at the spectacle. In a new video, Johnson takes fans behind the scenes of that image, working with talented celebrity impressionists to provide voiceover narration.

“What in the blue f–k is happening right now?” Johnson narrates over his own eyebrow-raising face. “I think they made a mistake. Did they make a mistake? Do I use my incredible powers to help or destroy? So much conflict.”

The focus then moves to Ben Affleck, who was caught looking across the room at his Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, who was the target jokes from host Jimmy Kimmel that night. “Wait a second, Matt. Is this part of the show? This is definitely not part of the show,” says the Affleck impersonator. “I hope Matt’s okay.”

“Wow, how ’bout them apples?” asks the Damon impersonator, paraphrasing the actor’s famous Good Will Hunting line.

The video then parodies other actors in the audience, before finally coming back to Johnson.

“Ah, well, it looks like everything worked out just like it should,” Johnson says. “Moonlight won Best Picture, Ben and Matt had an amazing knife-fight, and as for me and Meryl, well, we kicked back, emptied five bottles of tequila, and drank until we woke up sunburned and naked on the Santa Monica pier. What a night.”

Watch the video above.