Hear Josh Groban sing new Beauty and the Beast ballad ‘Evermore’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) type Movie

Josh Groban is channeling his inner Beast.

With the new Beauty and the Beast hitting theaters on March 17, Disney has released Groban’s recording of the new song “Evermore.” Composer Alan Menken (who wrote the music for the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast) and lyricist Tim Rice wrote the gorgeous ballad specifically for the new film.

We’ll have to wait to hear the version sung by the Beast himself (Dan Stevens), which he performs after releasing Belle (Emma Watson) from his captivity, but Groban’s recording is a soaring, Broadway-like ballad with lyrics like, “Now I know she’ll never leave me, even as she fades from view.” His version appears in the film’s end credits and on the soundtrack.

In addition to classics like “Be Our Guest” and “Gaston,” the new Beauty and the Beast includes three brand new songs from Menken and Rice: “Evermore,” “Days in the Sun,” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever.”

Listen to Groban’s version of “Evermore” above. The full Beauty and the Beast soundtrack will be released on March 10.