Tom Hanks sent the White House press corps an espresso machine

The White House press corps got a special caffeine boost this morning, courtesy of Tom Hanks.

The actor gifted journalists with a new espresso machine, along with a note encouraging them to, “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice and the American way. Especially for the Truth part.”

The note — which was typed in Hanks’ signature style — includes an illustration with the caption, “Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners.”

As CNN producer Allie Malloy noted in her tweet (below), this is the third machine the soon-to-be published author has sent them, part of a tradition Hanks first started in 2004, when he sent the press corps a new coffee maker during President George W. Bush’s time in office after he noticed they didn’t have one during a tour of the White House. According to The Hill, the new coffee machine replaces the one he bought in 2010, with Hanks joking, “You know, you are supposed to clean this after every use.”

See more tweets about Hanks’ gift below. His reps did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Thanks @tomhanks for the new espresso machine at the WH. Third one he's given us over the years. pic.twitter.com/iAU0Cd8DM9 — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017

Tom Hanks note to the WH press corps attached to the espresso machine he gifted. pic.twitter.com/JAZy8ghetc — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017