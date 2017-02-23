Get infected by the trailer for post-apocalypse thriller Here Alone

In director Rod Blackhurst’s new science fiction-thriller Here Alone, a young woman named Ann struggles to survive on her own in the wake of a mysterious epidemic that has destroyed society and forced her deep into the New York wilderness.

“For many, myself included, the woods, mountains, and back roads of rural New York are a beautiful natural environment — a place where one can go to escape the hustle and flow of a regular routine,” says Blackhurst in his director’s statement. “These idyllic settings are a sanctuary at times, visited by choice as a way to escape and to get away — a way to have some time alone. In Here Alone, these woods and being alone are not choices for Ann. This naturally beautiful environment becomes a prison. There’s no escaping to return to a ‘regular life.'”

Here Alone stars Lucy Walters, Gina Piersanti, Adam David Thompson, and Shane West and is written by David Ebeltoft. Vertical Entertainment is releasing the film in theaters on March 31.

You can exclusively see the trailer for Here Alone, above.