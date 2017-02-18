Jokers from Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight face off in fan video

Which is the better Joker — Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight or Jared Leto in Suicide Squad? A new fan-made video from the ismahawk YouTube channel may have an answer.

Danny Shepherd and Jeremy Le, self-dubbed “a couple of geeks with a camera and a passion for action,” partnered with the folks at Loot Crate to imagine what would happen if these two cinematic Jokers found themselves in a room together.

In the video, part of the channel’s “Minute Match-Up” series, Leto’s Joker breaks into the other’s warehouse to take back his property, Harley Quinn. What ensues is a shootout that leaves the two Clown Princes of Gotham as the last men standing. Find out which of the two versions won out in the video above.

Ledger’s casting initially received harsh criticism from fans but was later lauded for his performance for which he posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Leto’s turn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad didn’t receive as much goodwill, mainly over the character’s lack of presence in the film.

Ayer wrote in a letter posted to social media, “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story.” The real standout proved to be Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who’s now co-headlining a spinoff about the Gotham City Sirens.