Ted Levine, known for roles in Shutter Island and Silence of the Lambs, is joining Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic World 2, EW has confirmed.

The sequel to Colin Trevorrow’s box office-busting dinosaur film will be directed by A Monster Calls‘ J.A. Bayona, who tweeted in January that he’s “getting ready for the journey.” Official plot details are currently under wraps, but Levine also joins the star of Netflix’s The Get Down, Justice Smith for the second movie in the franchise reboot.

Levine more recently appeared on episodes of Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Lethal Weapon, as well as in films Bleed for This and Swing State.

Getting ready for the journey. pic.twitter.com/EDgsdUJyXv — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) January 26, 2017

Variety first reported Levine’s casting, and ranks Toby Jones and Rafe Spalls among the cast.

Trevorrow, who is co-writing Jurassic World 2, teased of the sequel during an interview with Wired U.K., “Dr. Wu says in the [first] film, when he’s warning Dr. Mesrani, ‘We’re not always going to be the only ones who can make a dinosaur.’ I think that’s an interesting idea that even if we don’t explore fully in this film, there is room for this universe to expand.”

He dropped another clue on the Jurassic Cast Podcast, saying, “Dinosaurs and man, separated by 65 million years of evolution, have been thrown back into the mix together. How can we know what to expect?”

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for theaters on June 22, 2018.