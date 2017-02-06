Mads Mikkelsen contacts Dormammu in Doctor Strange deleted scene

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 120 minutes release date 11/04/16 director Scott Derrickson genre Action Adventure

Doctor Strange arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Feb. 28 and, in addition to the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Marvel superhero film itself, purchasers will be able to enjoy a blooper reel, a commentary from filmmaker Scott Derrickson, and deleted scenes. So, with regard to the latter, which of the sequences did Derrickson have the toughest time cutting?

“I really liked those scenes and I think everyone did a good job on them,” says the filmmaker, whose other credits include the horror movies Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. “[But] they weren’t hard to cut. We tested the movie with and without them. It wasn’t just about the audience’s reaction, it was really how the movie felt. Pauline Kael used to always talk about the director needing to know where the audience wants to be, and at that point of the movie, the audience didn’t want to be jumping around, they wanted to stay with Strange, who’s on this very interesting, very personal, and very dramatic journey. The intrusion of those scenes was breaking up the soul of the movie in a way that just wasn’t necessary. We didn’t need it. When we removed them, we found that we lost very little, and we gained more power in the major arc of the character. So, it was a pretty easy choice in the end.”

Doctor Strange arrives on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere Feb. 14 and on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD, and VOD Feb. 28.

Watch one of those deleted scenes, featuring Mads Mikkelsen playing the rogue sorcerer Kaecilius, above.