Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in talks to join Aquaman

type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 12/21/18 performer Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson director James Wan

Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are looking to take the plunge into the DC movie universe.

The Lion actress and the Get Down actor are both in early talks to join the cast of director James Wan’s Aquaman movie, EW has confirmed. Kidman would play the mother of the underwater hero, while Abdul-Mateen would portray his nemesis Black Manta.

If deals are reached, the two will join an ensemble led by Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, the half-Atlantean, half-human King of the Seven Seas. Momoa first cameoed as the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he’ll reprise the role in Justice League later this year.

Also on board for Aquaman are Amber Heard, Willem Defoe, and Patrick Wilson. The film is scheduled to arrive Oct. 5, 2018.

Kidman is no stranger to superhero movies, having starred opposite Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever. Her other upcoming projects include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, and the HBO series Big Little Lies. Abdul-Mateen is best known for his role as Cadillac in the Netflix series The Get Down and will next be seen on the big screen in Baywatch.

