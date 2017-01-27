Vin Diesel: A Groot spinoff of Guardians of the Galaxy is 'inevitable'

Vin Diesel sees a Groot standalone Marvel movie in his future — which might be tricky, considering all the character says is “I am Groot.”

The actor, who returns to voice the tree-like hero in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, said during an interview with MTV U.K. for his latest flick, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, that a spinoff seems “inevitable.”

“It’s something that [Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director] James Gunn has talked about and it’s something that I know that he would love to do,” Diesel teased. “Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it’s inevitable, I think that character is so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel universe, and I think what Marvel has done — primarily what James Gunn has done — to realize that character has exceeded beyond any of its expectations.”

Diesel added that he “would love to go back to [Groot’s] planet and learn more about him.”

In terms of whether this will actually happen, it’s important to take what he says with a grain of salt for the moment. Diesel isn’t afraid to discuss ideas for future projects in interviews and on social media, even before they get off the ground. He previously teased an additional Marvel role in the Inhumans movie (which was tabled in favor of an IMAX-to-ABC series), his Hannibal the Conqueror passion project, and a sequel to the animated film The Iron Giant.

That said, fans can’t seem to get enough of Groot. Watch Diesel’s interview in the video above.