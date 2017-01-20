Michael Keaton has high standards for a potential Beetlejuice sequel

Michael Keaton doesn’t know if there will ever be a Beetlejuice sequel, but he insists if there is they better get it right.

The Academy Award-nominated actor recently participated in a SiriusXM Town Hall for his new film The Founder, where PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle asked if he had an update on a follow-up to the 1988 Tim Burton film.

“I don’t know,” he said. “And I’m not being coy.”

His costar B.J. Novak then made reference to the film’s legend, joking, “Have you thought about saying ‘Beetlejuice’ three times and seeing if the movie just appears?”

Admitting he hadn’t thought of that, Keaton went on to say there would be a great deal of pressure on a sequel given how special the original is.

“I just think it’s like a little piece of art that you better get right if you ever do it again,” he shared. “Otherwise, you just kind of don’t touch it.”

Earlier this year, when discussing a possible sequel, the actor noted, “It’s possible that ship has sailed.” That echoed previous statements from Burton, who acknowledged his interest in another film, while also saying, “It’s not a kind of a movie that cries out [for a sequel], it’s not the Beetlejuice trilogy,”

