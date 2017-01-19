type Movie genre Fantasy release date 03/17/17 runtime 129 minutes performer Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Josh Gad director Bill Condon Current Status In Season mpaa PG

More than 25 years after singing the title track from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Celine Dion is returning to the Beast’s castle.

Disney has announced that Dion will sing the new song “How Does A Moment Last Forever” for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Dion originally sang a duet version of “Beauty and the Beast” with Peabo Bryson after the release of the 1991 animated film, a version that went on to win a Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal.

The new song was written by original Beauty composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, and it’s described as “an emotional ballad about holding onto life’s precious moments.” Dion’s version will be included in the film’s final credits and on the soundtrack.

Last week, Disney also revealed that Ariana Grande and John Legend will perform the film’s title song as a duet.

In all, Menken wrote three new songs for Bill Condon’s live-action version, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as her hairy prince. (He previously wrote the music for both the original animated film and the Broadway version.)

“It’s exciting. For me because I’m writing the new songs and scoring the new movie, it’s a lot of work,” he told EW in September. “It’s interesting and it’s challenging to come back to the same source material three times. And in this case I’m really taking my lead — I am bearer of the flame to a degree, but I want to be as good a team member with Bill Condon as I can be. So I’m really taking my lead from him as a director, and he’s doing a great job.”

I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be performing a new song,"How Does A Moment Last Forever" for Disney's Beauty and the Beast. – Céline 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5H7vnGPs5W — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 19, 2017

Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters on March 17, and the soundtrack will be released on March 10.