The Discovery trailer teases Jason Segel, Rooney Mara's unsettling sci-fi romance

type Movie genre Drama, Mystery release date 03/31/17 runtime 110 minutes performer Robert Redford, Rooney Mara, Riley Keough, Jason Segel director Charlie McDowell distributor Netflix

If the existence of an afterlife could be scientifically proven, how many people would take matters into their own hands to get there? And what might the repercussions be for those left behind?

Those are some of the provocative questions at the center of Netflix’s sci-fi romance The Discovery, and EW has a look at the film’s first teaser trailer.

Starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, and Robert Redford, The Discovery takes place in a world where the hereafter has been empirically confirmed and people have begun dying by suicide as a result. Redford plays the scientist responsible for the titular discovery, Segel portrays his son Will, and Mara is Ilsa, a woman with a tragic past whom Will falls for.

Set to the sounds of Roy Orbison’s plaintive ballad “Only the Lonely,” the teaser is by turns tender, enigmatic, and unsettling — a potent combination which director Charlie McDowell and co-writer Justin Lader also explored in 2014’s The One I Love. And as the tagline for The Discovery pledges, the end is only the beginning.

The Discovery premieres Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released on Netflix on March 31. Watch the teaser trailer above.