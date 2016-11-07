Max Landis to write and direct American Werewolf in London remake

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 97 minutes performer Griffin Dunne, David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Paul Kember, Don McKillop, John Woodvine director John Landis Producers American Werewolf, Inc., Lyncanthrope Films, PolyGram Filmed Entertainment distributor PolyGram Filmed Entertainment, Universal author John Landis genre Horror, Comedy

An American Werewolf in London is rising once more. EW has confirmed that Universal Pictures is developing a remake of the 1981 horror-comedy about a backpacking trip gone freakishly awry, with Max Landis to write and direct.

The Chronicle and American Ultra screenwriter will thus be taking after his father, John Landis, who helmed the original movie.

Bringing further supernatural expertise to the project, Robert Kirkman and David Alpert of The Walking Dead are on board to produce, alongside Todd Garner and Matt Smith. John Landis will executive produce.

Regarded as a cult classic, the original American Werewolf starred David Naughton and Griffin Dunne as vacationing college students who are attacked by an unearthly creature, leaving one dead and the other irrevocably changed. The film is notable for winning the first Oscar for best makeup, and for helping to boost the career of monster maker Rick Baker. It also spawned a belated sequel, 1997’s An American Werewolf in Paris.

The younger Landis’ other credits include the new BBC America series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and the fantastical cop thriller Bright, which is currently in production with David Ayer directing and Will Smith starring.

Deadline first reported the news.