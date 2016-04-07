All the President’s Men and 4 other movies that brought Watergate to life on screen

Mary Sollosi
October 23, 2018 at 12:21 PM EDT

In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon’s Watergate disaster did more than just shock the American people and inspire a suffix for scandal — it also provided storytelling fodder for decades to come.

Alan J. Pakula’s All the President’s Men first hit theaters over 40 years ago, on April 9, 1976. It is widely remembered as one of the best films about journalism ever made (its name was frequently invoked in discussions of 2016’s journo-centric Best Picture winner, Spotlight) and was among the first to portray the Watergate scandal, which took place just a few years before.

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the two Washington Post reporters who exposed the President’s misdeeds with the help of anonymous tipster “Deep Throat.” In honor of the classic film’s anniversary, here are five movies we love that depict one of the most infamous events in American political history.

