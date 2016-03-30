Jonah Hill to make directing debut with Mid 90s

Jonah Hill is ready to call the shots. The 21 Jump Street and Wolf of Wall Street actor will make his directorial debut on Mid ’90s, a coming-of-age dramedy he wrote on spec, EW has confirmed.

Set during the titular decade, the film centers on a group of Southern California teenagers enduring the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Hill, who was himself a teenager in the mid-’90s, is not expected to appear in the movie.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will produce with A24.

Though Hill is best known for acting in comedies such as Superbad, Get Him to the Greek, and the Jump Street movies, he has shown his dramatic chops in movies like Moneyball and the aforementioned Wolf, and also done some screenwriting (the Jump Street movies, The Adventurer’s Handbook).

Hill has expressed directing aspirations in the past, telling Collider in 2010, “I want to make sure it’s done correctly; I’m not going to just throw together some sh‑‑‑y movie. This is where I want my career to end up.”

Variety first reported the Mid ’90s news.