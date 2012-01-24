After getting caught in a Mexican nightclub shoot-out, a naive aspiring Miss Baja beauty queen (Stephanie Sigman) finds her fate hitched to that of a drug lord. And each step she, her captors, the local cops, and federal agents take only ups the danger and hopelessness of her situation. (Bala is Spanish for ”bullet.”) Loosely based on real events, this harrowing, superbly made drama by fast-rising filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo (I’m Gonna Explode) is Mexico’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film — rightfully so. A

Miss Bala (2012 movie) type Movie Genre Drama mpaa R runtime 113 minutes director Gerardo Naranjo Cast Stephanie Sigman Studio Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Complete Coverage Miss Bala (2012 movie)