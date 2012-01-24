Miss Bala: EW review

Eniac Martinez Ulloa

Miss Bala (2012 movie)

A
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Drama
Lisa Schwarzbaum
January 24, 2012 at 05:00 AM EST

After getting caught in a Mexican nightclub shoot-out, a naive aspiring Miss Baja beauty queen (Stephanie Sigman) finds her fate hitched to that of a drug lord. And each step she, her captors, the local cops, and federal agents take only ups the danger and hopelessness of her situation. (Bala is Spanish for ”bullet.”) Loosely based on real events, this harrowing, superbly made drama by fast-rising filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo (I’m Gonna Explode) is Mexico’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film — rightfully so. A

Miss Bala (2012 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Drama
mpaa
R
runtime
113 minutes
director
Gerardo Naranjo
Cast
Stephanie Sigman
Studio
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Complete Coverage
Miss Bala (2012 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now